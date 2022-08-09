Update for fixes and improvements to Steam controller inputs.

Share · View all patches · Build 9275657 · Last edited 9 August 2022 – 20:09:05 UTC by Wendy

An update has gone out that changes the following:

Changes the input mapping for Index controllers.

Improvements to Vive and Windows Mixed Reality controller inputs.

More specifically with Index, the input scheme is properly mapped out to be consistent with other VR controllers such as Quest:

The B Button is now used for right-clicking on Desktop.

The trigger no longer has to be fully depressed when clicking on menu items or the desktop.

The trackpad can now only scroll up and down, and has been tuned to prevent accidental scrolling when the user rests their thumb.

Opening the menu is now assigned to either trackpad click or analog stick click.

Changing seats is now accomplished by pressing up on the analog stick.

Analog stick deadzone has been increased slightly to prevent accidental snap turns when clicking the stick.

This update also fixes the following