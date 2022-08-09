Update for fixes and improvements to Steam controller inputs.

An update has gone out that changes the following:
- Changes the input mapping for Index controllers.
- Improvements to Vive and Windows Mixed Reality controller inputs.
More specifically with Index, the input scheme is properly mapped out to be consistent with other VR controllers such as Quest:
- The B Button is now used for right-clicking on Desktop.
- The trigger no longer has to be fully depressed when clicking on menu items or the desktop.
- The trackpad can now only scroll up and down, and has been tuned to prevent accidental scrolling when the user rests their thumb.
- Opening the menu is now assigned to either trackpad click or analog stick click.
- Changing seats is now accomplished by pressing up on the analog stick.
- Analog stick deadzone has been increased slightly to prevent accidental snap turns when clicking the stick.
This update also fixes the following
- Fixes an input bug causing any menu sliders to behave incorrectly depending on how the VR controller is rotated.
- Fix a crash that can happen on older GPUs when entering a host's room that's desktop streaming.
