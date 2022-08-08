August bugfix update

I hope everyone has been well, I have an update featuring several bugfixes and a few tweaks to enemies, as well as some minor visual changes here and there that you may or may not notice.

The main reason for the delay on this one is that I've been busy. But also, long story short, in order to continue updating the game, I had to switch Gamemaker Studio versions from 1.4 to 2. It's been a hassle because the one or two functions that had minor changes ended up affecting a -lot- of stuff relating to physics, so I'm hoping no new bugs have slipped under the radar. But I'm glad it's done, this update needed to come out for a while so I could address a whopping three different game crash issues.

Now that the big Gamemaker jump is done, any future bugfix and rebalance updates should come out much faster. I don't think that switching Gamemaker versions is going to create issues for anybody, but let me know if anything really weird happens and I'll look into it. Thanks as always for playing, stay safe and I'll see you again whenever.

FIXES:

-Fixed a bug that usually resulted in a crash, where enemy reinforcements during a boss encounter would show up even though the game was paused.

-Fixed a game crash relating to bosses being left alive for way too long.

-Fixed a game crash where hitting a chibeara's gray energy ball would crash the game if the chibeara's HP was 0.

-Fixed sounds rarely being played at the wrong volume for a split second (hopefully. Apologies if this bug still happens, it's been strangely hard to fix in the past.)

-Fixed a player character bug where landing on the ground while walking would make you stop walking for one frame.

-Fixed the enemy icons on the corners of the screen displaying the wrong quantity of outside-of-screen enemy if there was more than 10 of a non-ninja enemy on one side.

-Fixed jets descending all the way to the ground when they spawn in the center of Technospace.

-Fixed bug where jets would sometimes have the wrong sprite when doing their flight attack.

-Fixed weird things happening involving samurai jumping out of a pit.

-Fixed bug where "dodge" caption would sometimes not appear when getting the dodge on a golem's quake attack.

-Fixed certain things not properly displaying their sprite while an esper was spawning in.

-Fixed esper's eye being placed a pixel off center at certain times.

-Fixed hyper esper's fireball body not flashing red with his eye.

ENEMY TWEAKS:

-If a jet performs a dive bomb and touches the left or right wall, instead of stopping his attack, he will continue downward.

-After finishing a dive bomb or recovering from a flinch, the jet's sprite will be his neutral pose instead of the "about to dive bomb" sprite. This way, it will be easier to notice him preparing to dive bomb after he ascends.

-After causing a jet to flinch (freezing counts,) you can use spin kick to inflict flinching and prevent his ascent. (Fun fact, this is actually a bug, but because I actually like being able to do this I'm leaving it in as an experiment.)

-Golem's chair hitbox is two pixels shorter horizontally.

-Berserkers and golems will now display their sprite below those of most other enemies, preventing smaller enemies from hiding behind them.

-Berserker's attack had its range reduced from the backside. In other words, you are more likely to avoid the attack when standing close to his body. However, when berserker jumps, he now checks if you are too close for him to hit you, and will jump backwards to attempt to reach you. Note that the new hitbox retains its width at the very top of the hitbox, at the edge of the axe's swing.

-After a skeleton dies, hitting him with Glacier Punch causes him to explode into ice, which does not damage the player.

-If a skeleton dies while frozen, it will enter the frozen version of his death state.

CHALLENGE MODE TWEAKS:

-Renamed the Bestiary challenge to Mob Rush. (This mode got the name "Bestiary" back in a super old version where you'd have multiple stages fighting only one enemy type. I figured a rebranding was in order.)

-The Mob Rush challenge no longer spawns skeletons, samurai, cyborgs, or dragoons until level 4.

-Mob Rush now requires 50 kills for the achievement instead of 60.

SMALL THINGS:

-Tweaked the appearance of a few character sprites, and fixed some sprites having out of place pixels in their empty space. Also did some other oddball changes to make things look nicer.

-The little intro screen with the logo is gone. ("Shower Time" kinda stopped being my branding a long time ago, so I decided to just get rid of this altogether so your main menu will open up faster.)