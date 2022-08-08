 Skip to content

Idle Research update for 8 August 2022

v0.21.5 Patch - Presets UI Rework + Save System Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9275594 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[⇐ v0.21.5 ⇒]
[Added]

  • Offline: For Tubes Adventure, you now gain kills offline! This only gives kills for the stage you are currently on.
  • Settings: A setting to toggle the offline progress screen.

[Changed]

  • Crafting: Presets have a new look and were heavily simplified. You can now toggle individual presets, rather than presets as a whole. Getting rid of the three buttons on the side allows the preset screen to look less cluttered and confusing.
  • Settings: For PC, the fullscreen setting has been changed. It should work properly and work across all scenes. For the first time, it might load into borderless or windowed.
  • Saving: If you load into a local save, it will only save locally automatically. You can manually save to the cloud if you want. However, if you load into a cloud save, it will automatically save locally and to the cloud.

[Fixed]

  • Saving: Attempted to fix the Save System for when you close the game or shut off your device while playing. This does not fix when your device dies (not that I see a fix for it at all).
  • Misc: Minor bugs

[Removed]

  • Solitaire: Removed the +5 base reward, but you will still get +5 if you skip the game. Playing the game will start you at 0. I removed this because it’s too OP.
  • Ice: Removed the ice upgrade for Auto Advance Zone in Adventure, too broken and not useful.

