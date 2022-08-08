v0.21.5 Patch - Presets UI Rework + Save System Update

[⇐ v0.21.5 ⇒]
[Added]
- Offline: For Tubes Adventure, you now gain kills offline! This only gives kills for the stage you are currently on.
- Settings: A setting to toggle the offline progress screen.
[Changed]
- Crafting: Presets have a new look and were heavily simplified. You can now toggle individual presets, rather than presets as a whole. Getting rid of the three buttons on the side allows the preset screen to look less cluttered and confusing.
- Settings: For PC, the fullscreen setting has been changed. It should work properly and work across all scenes. For the first time, it might load into borderless or windowed.
- Saving: If you load into a local save, it will only save locally automatically. You can manually save to the cloud if you want. However, if you load into a cloud save, it will automatically save locally and to the cloud.
[Fixed]
- Saving: Attempted to fix the Save System for when you close the game or shut off your device while playing. This does not fix when your device dies (not that I see a fix for it at all).
- Misc: Minor bugs
[Removed]
- Solitaire: Removed the +5 base reward, but you will still get +5 if you skip the game. Playing the game will start you at 0. I removed this because it’s too OP.
- Ice: Removed the ice upgrade for Auto Advance Zone in Adventure, too broken and not useful.
Changed files in this update