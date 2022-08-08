Endless mode update

With this update, I am adding the requested endless mode to the game. After you have played the first 60 puzzles of the normal mode, you get access to the endless mode. This is necessary because in normal mode you get to know each tile.

In addition, you will be rewarded with three new Achievements for playing endless mode. In the Steam Achievements overview, you can also see how many puzzles you have already solved in Endless Mode and how many you need for the next Achievements.

I plan to add at least 2 new tile types to the game, one of them will have the name "Inverter", guess what this tile will do in the comments. I also want to add options to customise the game, i.e. change the general look of the tiles and the background. And of course I will add more variations to the endless mode and improve the performance. I'm also working on settings for the endless mode. So you can choose whether you want to play difficult puzzles or not.

All upcoming work will be published in Development Diaries.

As always, feel free to give me feedback on the update or tell me what you still miss in the game.

Have a nice week

Changelog