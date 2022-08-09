- Makes sure everyone always has an online player that builds for them
- Having an empty hashmap modus no longer breaks saves
- The FRODJ and other alchemy variants of animals now work properly
- Ranged weapons now work properly in the Lich Queen's room
- Underlings in dungeons only get grist types associated with the land
- You can no longer alchemize air
The Genesis Project update for 9 August 2022
Patch 0.5.0-14
Patchnotes via Steam Community
