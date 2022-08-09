 Skip to content

The Genesis Project update for 9 August 2022

Patch 0.5.0-14

Share · View all patches · Build 9275379

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Makes sure everyone always has an online player that builds for them
  • Having an empty hashmap modus no longer breaks saves
  • The FRODJ and other alchemy variants of animals now work properly
  • Ranged weapons now work properly in the Lich Queen's room
  • Underlings in dungeons only get grist types associated with the land
  • You can no longer alchemize air

Changed files in this update

