8 August Update - Bug Fixes and highly requested features

Features

Added Tooltips for Classes in the Shop and Tavern view

Added the ability to lock the shop.

The "NEXT" button now updates to an "EXIT" button when you view your board after a win, to reduce confusion around how to exit the game after a win.

Added additional tooltips to the Game UI to help explain more what each button does, and a little more insight into how the gold generation works.

Bug fixes

Fixed Bounty Hunters not correctly tracking their kills, therefore never getting rewarded with Gold.

Fixed Slayers not correctly tracking their kills, therefore never getting their bonus.

Fixed Diablo's ability text not being filtered by the Effects slider.

Escape Key now works to close popups.

Changed text on Main Menu Hotkey list from Redraw to Reroll to match the in-game button.

Updated Roshan's ability text to remove confusion about how her damage works.

Thanks!

Thanks to everyone who spent time giving feedback over the past few days. It's been extremely valuable to help me focus on much-needed updates first. Thanks also to everyone for showing a lot of grace for some of the issues in the game. I really appreciate the kindness around it. This fix addresses some core issues that players are having.

There are still bigger updates I plan to tackle in the coming days, such as adding an in-game unit and class browser, as well as improving the user experience as a whole, and addressing as much feedback as possible.

Thanks to everyone and I hope you enjoy it!