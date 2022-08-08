August 8 Patch

UI
- Control change Bugfix
Mechanics
Saving Grace
- The more you use Saving Grace the more damage you take (Damage is capped at 16)
Hit-stun
- Changed the way Hit-stun works (Instead of going off of the first launcher attack, it goes off after every hit)
Characters
Juliana
- Disabled the ability to keep a hitbox out during Saving Grace
- Fixed bug that gave Juliana hit-stun on perfect frame Saving Grace
- Fixed Juliana Multi-hit Bug
Stages
Street Brawlout
- Remixed Original Soundtrack: Bolivar Altitude
Azure Pits
- Increased Wall Length
- Fixed Music Error after going back to menu
