Codename Prodigy update for 8 August 2022

August 8 Patch

Build 9275326 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UI

  • Control change Bugfix

Mechanics

Saving Grace

  • The more you use Saving Grace the more damage you take (Damage is capped at 16)

Hit-stun

  • Changed the way Hit-stun works (Instead of going off of the first launcher attack, it goes off after every hit)

Characters

Juliana

  • Disabled the ability to keep a hitbox out during Saving Grace
  • Fixed bug that gave Juliana hit-stun on perfect frame Saving Grace
  • Fixed Juliana Multi-hit Bug

Stages

Street Brawlout

  • Remixed Original Soundtrack: Bolivar Altitude

Azure Pits

  • Increased Wall Length
  • Fixed Music Error after going back to menu

