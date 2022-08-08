Legacy Improvements

Update 0.6.0.0c brings a variety of improvements & bugfixes to the Legacy content update based on various feedback.

Added new skill tree icons for basic endurance and energy skill nodes. All basic skill nodes now have a unique icon to make them easier readable when taking color blindness into account.





Some skill tree icons how have improved contrast to make them better readable on smaller scale.

The librarian and smith dialogs are now updated directly after talking to the npcs and not only after switching scenes. Before you had to talk to each npc and return to town to trigger the unlock dialog, you can now do this direcly when talking to them for the first time.

You can now re-interact with the Tree of Light and Leaderboard Stone after closing the pop up windows without needing to re-trigger the interaction button.

The play online tutorial now also displays the information which season is the current one