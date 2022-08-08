- Fixed issue with third loop not showing
- Fixed issue with bouncing balls moving with window
- Fixed background not changing when backgroudn changer window was not open
- Fixed start screen save not being deleted with player save
Dash And Slash update for 8 August 2022
1.0.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update