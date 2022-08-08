 Skip to content

Dash And Slash update for 8 August 2022

1.0.8

Build 9275200 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue with third loop not showing
  • Fixed issue with bouncing balls moving with window
  • Fixed background not changing when backgroudn changer window was not open
  • Fixed start screen save not being deleted with player save

Changed files in this update

Depot 1951911
Depot 1951912
