Sanctuary Island update for 8 August 2022

Stegosaurus

Share · View all patches · Build 9275136 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Stegosaurus

Seamless growth from hatchling to adult

Improved AI spawning

AI should no longer spawn upon you, they will spawn some distance away from any player

