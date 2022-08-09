Patch Notes v1.0.4

Hey everyone!
Happy Monday! We wanted to start the week off right with another patch. If you're still experiencing issues that we haven't fixed yet, please be sure to report them in our Discord through the ticketing system.
Thank you all for your support throughout our first full week of being launched! Please consider leaving us a review if you haven't already. It really helps us out. Plus we love reading through yalls feedback and seeing how we can improve the game!
Fixes and Changes
- Fixed an issue where the day night cycle was too fast in some saves. The bug fix adds about 10 minutes of daylight to most player’s games.
- Balanced gameplay by lowering the drain rate on hunger and spirit.
- Fixed a bug where small smoked meats were as nutritious as large smoked meats.
- Fixed an issue where walls, doorways, windows and railings were not snapping to triangular foundation pieces properly.
- Added a scrambled egg to the recipe menu.
Changed files in this update