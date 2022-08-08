 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mea的财布收集茶会 update for 8 August 2022

8月8日更新内容

Share · View all patches · Build 9275016 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.伤害机制及数值修改:
所有单位生命值变为原来的一半
在战斗状态且2秒内没有进行攻击的情况下受到的伤害减半

2.特效修改
所有单位死亡特效进行了修改和性能优化

3.模型修改
更换了无人机狙击手的模型

4.bug修复
删除了不必要的地图部分以免玩家进入不可游玩区域

Changed files in this update

Depot 2052201
  • Loading history…
Depot 2052202
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link