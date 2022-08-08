1.伤害机制及数值修改:
所有单位生命值变为原来的一半
在战斗状态且2秒内没有进行攻击的情况下受到的伤害减半
2.特效修改
所有单位死亡特效进行了修改和性能优化
3.模型修改
更换了无人机狙击手的模型
4.bug修复
删除了不必要的地图部分以免玩家进入不可游玩区域
