Version 3 Beta

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We are very excited to announce that Version 3 of the Computer Companion is now available for beta testing.

This is an entirely new version that introduces exciting new features and support for The Adventurer's Companion and The Dragon Armour.

Version 3 is a free upgrade from version 2. It will automatically upgrade the adventurer file to version 3. (The version 2 adventure file will be saved as "[original name].xml.V2".)

To get the new version, start the Steam console and select D100 Dungeon Computer Companion. Select the Manage button (the gear icon) and then "Properties...". Select BETAS (on the left) and choose the v3beta on the right. Note, you can switch back as you like but version 3 adventurer files will not be usable in version 2 of the Computer Companion.

The Adventurer's Companion and The Dragon Armour are available on Steam as DLC's which can be purchased using the Steam console. Note that like the Computer Companion, the PDFs and printed books must be purchased separately.

If you find any issues, especially crashes, do not restart the Companion. Please send your adventurer .xml file along with some description of what you were doing to DungeonSoftwareUS@gmail.com.

New Features

As already mentioned, all features in The Adventurer's Companion (except group play) and The Dragon Armour are now supported.

A new window under View: Status. A small floating window that reflects some of the most common referenced items and the Adventure Sheets. This cuts down on a lot of tabbing between the various tabs and also makes the game easier to play on a smaller screen.

The log entries may now be colored. See Settings/Logging.

The text size is now dynamically reflected in the logs. It also affects the prompt area.

Two new buttons have been added to the Adventurer Create dialog: Save and Load - Will save the adventurer and then automatically load that adventurer. Save and FastTrack - Will save the adventurer and then automatically load that adventurer and begins the Fast Track process (requires purchase of the Adventurer's Companion DLC).

A small margin has been added to the perimeter of the map to make it easier to select exits when creating a secret tunnel.

By default, the map will now automatically scroll so that the tile that contains the adventurer is always visible. If desired, this can be disabled in Settings.

The doors on the map now change to reflect if they are open or not. The (O) notation has been removed.

A play button has been added to Settings/Sound to sample the volume.

Tick marks have been added to the Settings/Sound/Volume.

During edit mode the left mouse button can now be used. If the item is empty, it will invoke an add dialog, otherwise it will invoke the edit dialog. The right button will either invoke the add dialog or bring up a context menu.

A Repair All button has been added during post-quest.

Remove All and Sell All choices have been added to the appropriate context menus.

The resize line below the tabs on the main window is now visible.

Logs will now automatically scroll so that any newly entered text will be visible.

The titles of the adventure top & bottom windows, the backpack top & bottom windows, the combat track and quest windows will now show the adventurer's name

In addition, if it is a clone or in the process of being created, this will also be shown in the title.

When acquiring an item that can go into the belt when Settings/Rules/Permit non-official in belt, it is now possible to click on any belt slot.

When acquiring an item that can go into a backpack or belt it is now possible to click on an empty slot.

The can-continue-quest test will now take undefined doors into account.

A log message has been added when equipment is equipped/unequipped and the adjusted strength/dexterity/intelligence is adjusted.

Adventurer create will now detect when attempting to replace a weapon with armour. In addition, if an item is replaced, The old item will be placed into the backpack. (Note that at that point the backpack is not visible.)

A back button has been added to the first rolls in post-quest "Magic Tuition", Search Market: "Armour", Search Market: "Part", Search Market: "Treasure A", Search Market: "Treasure B", Search Market: "Treasure C", and Search Market: "Weapon".

The hit location is now shown in the log as appropriate.

Changed

When acquiring an item and the choice is to replace an item in the belt, the existing belt item will be tested to make sure it can fit in the backpack. If not, the user will be notified and asked again where to put the new item.

The legacy map tiles have been recreated from the original source to clean them up.

When creating an adventurer, the save dialog now defaults to the last path used to load an adventurer. It also sets that path.

During edit mode, the edit item dialog now permits the item to be changed.

During edit mode some fields (eg Life, Fate) used to use a combo box. They now use a text input.

The pack monster damage adjusted message at the start of the round will only be displayed if the adjustment is non-zero.

The can-continue-quest test has been improved to take into account areas that can no longer be reached.

The number of boxes for damage on the backpack-with-damage has been increased from 5 to 6 to allow for the display of a value of 5.5 (only possible for a shield).

If a pick, food, or oil is acquired but there is no room, 5gp, 10gp, and 15gp (respectively) will be added.

When attempting to open a locked chest and the adventurer has no keys and no skeleton key, the key test will be skipped.

During Buy Needed, the quantities of Picks, Oil, and Food are limited so that the player cannot buy more than the maximum.

On the equipment table, weapons that have a damage value of zero will show 0 instead of blank.

Dark mode will no longer persist across quests.

When editing equipment items in edit mode there is a more thorough check of what is allowed in each equipment slot.

When the adventurer fails the web test in combat they can not block the monster escape during the next round.

The can-continue-quest algorithm has been improved to properly handle areas that are partially blocked (eg river).

The edit mode edit item dialog presents part p1, part p2, part p3, part p4 instead of part and a second set of radio buttons.

The Play and Combat Track windows have been re-worked to make them easier to use on small displays (eg laptops).

The backpack with damage now displays "S" for a shield and "A" for armour.

Disable Adventurer/Create and Adventurer/Load during edit mode (was causing a crash).

Fixed