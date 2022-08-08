 Skip to content

Coronation update for 8 August 2022

Patch 0.23.27

Patch 0.23.27

Last edited by Wendy

Changes:

  • All horses are removed in this patch.
  • Horses are now saved in the player's save file and kept back into data after 10 minutes of being offline.
  • Players have an individual 12-hour online transition timer from PvE to PvP and vice versa, which is activated by joining/leaving a Kingdom.
  • Being in a Kingdom exposes you to PvP, regardless of rank. PvE players should not form/join a Kingdom.
  • Kingdoms gain Prestige for every hour that the leader is online, which gives an accumulative 1% experience boost to everyone in the Kingdom.
  • Kingdoms no longer merge when an Emperor is crowned. Instead, they are unable to declare war during the enforced rule, and those below 10 Prestige will be disbanded.
  • Kingdoms no longer have a timer requirement to create/disband/join/leave.
  • Instead of a flat 300% experience boost, the Emperor gains Crown Prestige (accumulative 2% experience boost) for every hour that he's online as Emperor.
  • Inactive bandit towns have a crown icon instead of a cross icon.
  • Players cannot teleport when a war is impending.

Fixes:

  • Inactive bandit towns not being capturable by other players.
  • Unable to damage blocks of an inactive bandit town.

