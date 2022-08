Share · View all patches · Build 9274838 · Last edited 8 August 2022 – 16:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Hello peeps!

Sending out a small patch that took care of issues with health, exp, and essence orbs not spawning during deeper crawls. Also reduced the speed of projectiles from wall traps so they aren't so pesky!

Have fun out there crawlers!

Cheers,

Chaja