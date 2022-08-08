Update, Version 20220808

English

##########Content#############

New furniture: Sarcophagus (1x3 size. It functions just like coffins.)

##########System#############

Major cleanup on all DLLs.

The following DLLs are now disabled on the code level:

1, SAPCNET my old Raknet-based 32bit online function library. It's not like we are going to have multiplayer of To the End anytime soon. (It's still working in SAPC++ if anyone wants to play.) Plus, Raknet has been acquired by Facebook(Meta) years ago.

2, SAPCPNG my old 32bit PNG library. It's no longer needed after we moved engine runtime from RMXP-ACE to RGD. It will also not likely be needed if operation [Data Redacted] is successful.

3, SAPCWINMESSAGE my old 32bit windows message library. Better methods than hacking windows messages to achieve some results have been implemented since 2013.

After the cleanup, we now only have three external non-Windows and non-RGSS DLL dependencies:

1, SAPCSTEAMBRIDGE for Steam interactive.

2, SAPCTIMER for time control. (And some weird functions.)

3, steam_api, this is Valve's DLL.

Added 64bit version of those 3 DLLs. (We will likely have all DLLs in the future have 2 versions.)

Added a global flag: $IS_64BIT to check if we are releasing a 64bit-only build. (It's experimenting. We still support 32bit systems for now.)

Restored the function to directly call the windows command-line. (Require SAPCTIMER DLL, ruby code: sys_wincmd(char))

Set RGD flags correctly on RGD-only features. (Mostly in gamepads.)

Made a placeholder function for video play just to stop the game from crashing if the current environment is not RGD.

Added global tag $IS_MKXP to mark if the current environment is MKXP.

The first MKXP version of the game was successfully launched. But, a lot of functions are not running correctly. (I am just making a basic evaluation regarding how much needs to be done if we go this way.)

##########DEBUG##############

Fixed a bug that local achievement list has one less achievement than Steam.

简体中文

##########Content#############

新家具：石棺（1x3大小，基本上和棺材作用一致。）

##########System#############

对现有的动态链接库（DLL）进行了清理。

以下动态链接库在代码层面已经不再使用：

1，SAPCNET，那个古老的基于Raknet的32位网络库。貌似我们短时间内还不会有多人联机游戏功能。（在SAPC++中依然存在。）另外，Raknet已经在很多年前被Facebook（Meta）收购。

2，SAPCPNG，那个古老的32位PNG库。由于游戏运行文件已经从RMXP-ACE转移到了RGD，该功能已经不再需要。并且如果【数据删除】计划成功的话，未来也不会再需要。

3，SAPCWINMESSAGE，那个古老的32位的黑掉WINDOWS信息的库。在2013年之后显然已经有了更好的方法。

在清理完毕之后，我们游戏仅剩下3个外在的非WINDOWS，非RGSS的动态链接库以来：

1，SAPCSTEAMBRIDGE 用于游戏和Steam交互

2，SAPCTIMER 用于时间管理。（以及一些奇怪的功能）

3，steam_api, 这个是Valve家的库。

对上述三个动态链接库加入了64位的版本。（之后如果有新DLL的话，预计都会有两个版本。）

加入了全局标记：$IS_64BIT用于判断是否当前版本是仅限64位使用的版本。（实验中。目前我们依然支持32位系统。）

重新加入了直接调用Windows命令行的功能。（基于SAPCTIMER 内的代码，Ruby侧调用： sys_wincmd(char)）

正确设置了一些RGD专用的标识符。（主要在于手柄方面。）

加入了一个占位用的函数，确保游戏不会在非RGD环境下崩溃。

加入了全局标签$IS_MKXP用于标记当前运行环境是否为MKXP。

游戏的第一个MKXP版本成功运行。但是，很多功能运行不正确。（我只是在初步评估如果部署一个这样的环境下的版本的工作量。）

##########DEBUG##############

修复了本地成就列表比STEAM少一个成就的BUG。