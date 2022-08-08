Build 0.8.1A 08/08/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9274695 · Last edited 8 August 2022 – 16:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Development/Logging

-Added debug logs to capture exact queries that are failing. This may slow down the game a little.

Changes/Updates

Everything in the game is now using the new database connection model, allowing for faster connection, loading, and logging of issues.

Corrected the Lat and Long of Johnstown, PA

Updated several screens with proper placeholder images.

On the World > Talent screen, the social media buttons will only appear if there is a valid link in the database. These buttons will now open that social media link in the steam browser. These links will be added to the Promotions panel and the rosters screens in the future.

To prevent errors on the talent load, placeholder DOB and Debut dates have been added as 12/1900 for everyone who has not been updated in the database yet.

Basic profiles updated for the roster's first 900 or so talents.

Several name corrections and gimmick updates may have broken some photos.

Added social media buttons to the Promotion panel and to the talent panel - These buttons ONLY currently work on the World > Talents screen

Roughed in a lot more screens. Now 90% of all screens are at least in the game and ready to be programmed.

Fixed an issue where a newly booked match did not appear on the card unless you closed the Current Card/Pre Book screen.

Bugs/Crashes

Fixed an issue when using spaces in the save file name. Previously the game would use the save file name as the name of the database. When the string had spaces in it, the database could not be connected. The game now removes all spaces from the database name.

Fixed an issue where clicking the release button when there is no one on the roster would crash the game.

Fixed an issue where loading a roster for promotion without one on the world panel could cause a crash.

Fixed an issue that allowed you to fire yourself.

Fixed an issue on the negotiating screen that allowed you to try to pay less than the minimum pay by typing it in, causing the game to crash.

First pass at fixing the date in the game on international systems.

Database

Added the Mishaps table to deal with what can go wrong.

Added the News table to keep track of news events.

Database Name Fixes

Carmen Chaos renamed Kendall Ryan

Too many name changes and corrections to list.