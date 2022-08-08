Patch 0.082

Due to these changes being upopular in the community, i have decided to revert them and take the military rework in a different direction.
Reverted Changes
- Seperated axeman and spearman into 2 distinct units
- Halberdier is now trainable
Gameplay Changes
- Militia unit seperated into Militia (strong basic melee attack) and Peasant (strong anti-cavalry attack)
- Increased attack damage of archer from 0.45 to 0.5
- Increased attack damage of crossbowman from 0.8 to 0.9
- Reduced morale armor of ranged units from 1 to 0.5
Bug Fixes
- Fixed game soft crashing when the player reaches tier 4 housing
- Bowmen and Crossbowmen can now properly activate garrison borderlines like melee units
- Scouts now properly count as mounted units
Changed files in this update