Lords of Solgrund update for 8 August 2022

Patch 0.082

Patch 0.082 · Build 9274609 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Due to these changes being upopular in the community, i have decided to revert them and take the military rework in a different direction.

Reverted Changes
  • Seperated axeman and spearman into 2 distinct units
  • Halberdier is now trainable
Gameplay Changes
  • Militia unit seperated into Militia (strong basic melee attack) and Peasant (strong anti-cavalry attack)
  • Increased attack damage of archer from 0.45 to 0.5
  • Increased attack damage of crossbowman from 0.8 to 0.9
  • Reduced morale armor of ranged units from 1 to 0.5
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed game soft crashing when the player reaches tier 4 housing
  • Bowmen and Crossbowmen can now properly activate garrison borderlines like melee units
  • Scouts now properly count as mounted units

