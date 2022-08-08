Patch 0.082

Due to these changes being upopular in the community, i have decided to revert them and take the military rework in a different direction.

Reverted Changes

Seperated axeman and spearman into 2 distinct units

Halberdier is now trainable

Gameplay Changes

Militia unit seperated into Militia (strong basic melee attack) and Peasant (strong anti-cavalry attack)

Increased attack damage of archer from 0.45 to 0.5

Increased attack damage of crossbowman from 0.8 to 0.9

Reduced morale armor of ranged units from 1 to 0.5

Bug Fixes