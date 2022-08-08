Update v0.3.16

Hi everyone,

I'm technically still on holiday until August 20, but I managed to sneak in a bit of development time.

I was very positively overwhelmed by all the bug reports send with the in-game feedback tool. Those helped a lot. Thanks all!

Patch notes:

• Added the names of the Early Access competition winners to the source code. More info about this can be found here.

• Fixed a bug that caused items to not be usable when multiple spawn points were present and shapes from one spawn point were already cleared.

• Fixed a bug that sometimes caused tower information to be shown partially out of screen on 16:10 resolution.

• Fixed a bug that caused selected cards to be playable even if escape menu was active.

• Fixed a typo in the Burn card.

Got any feedback? Help improve the game by sharing feedback by pressing F8 in-game, on the discussion forums on Steam or on Discord.

Enjoy!

Alexander