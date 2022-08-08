Beta v1.0.0.3

I'm totally swamped trying to keep up with e-mails, discord chat, and Steam posts. Sorry again for anyone that hasn't yet gotten an answer to anything. I'm trying to prioritize some of the bigger problems that are going on before I tackle the small stuff.

One major problem I've seen a few people run into so far is a lack of enemies in multiplayer. This is caused by the server not keeping up with the connected players. If, for example, there are 6 players all running in different areas of the world, the server has to be constantly generating all of those areas in order for the player to be able to engage with anything as everything is server authorative. There is still a lot of room for improvement on this front, but I've tweaked a few server specific methods that should speed things up.

The starter quests/tutorials not working in multiplayer has also been a problem for families and friends that start their very first character in multiplayer. This patch upgrades the system to work properly in multiplayer.

As there are some bigger than small changes in this patch I will push it to beta for a bit of testing before I push it to the default live branch, but expect to push it over tomorrow assuming there aren't any serious problems.

v 1.0.0.3 2022.08.08

Improved multi-player dedicated server world generation speeds

Enabled password protection for servers

Upgraded quest system to work in multiplayer

You may need to restart Steam for the update to begin.

To opt into Beta you only need to go to your Steam Library, right-click on Solace Crafting, select Properties, click on the Beta tab, and opt-in to the beta.

