Version: 0.8.16

Bug fix / Bug: Skill Brutish does not work.

Bug fix / Bug: Boss battle message does not disappears when trying to skip.

Bug fix / Bug: % amount infos are not shown on Magic laboratory.

Balancing / Now Healing amount of healing spells influenced by INT attribute.

Balancing / Throw Axe's cooling time is increased from 0 to 2

UI / Improved weapon comparison.

UI / Improved upgrade skill info.