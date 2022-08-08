- Fixed a few cold spots that were really hot spots at the Church on Spruce St.
- Fixed Chimes associated with Mr. Segerstein.
- Fixed a few doors that didn't have the icons corrected on last patch.
- Adjusted Mr. S's manifestation rate.
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 8 August 2022
Patch 0.02.008 is live. (Wanted to fix a few things that I missed)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
