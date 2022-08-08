 Skip to content

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 8 August 2022

Patch 0.02.008 is live. (Wanted to fix a few things that I missed)

Build 9274507

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a few cold spots that were really hot spots at the Church on Spruce St.
  • Fixed Chimes associated with Mr. Segerstein.
  • Fixed a few doors that didn't have the icons corrected on last patch.
  • Adjusted Mr. S's manifestation rate.

