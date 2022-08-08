🚨 Before v1.00 + What's behind it

=====🔧 The When 🔧====

We've come to this place together, we're here!

The full game will be released THIS week - on August 11, 2022. On this day you will be able to purchase version 1.00 of Best Forklift Operator (or if you already have Early Access, the game will update itself, at no additional cost).

From the moment we decided to work on Best Forklift Operator, we've come a long way in discovering what simulator fans need. We added support for more steering wheels and VR goggles to the game, we expanded it with another warehouse and forklifts. We also fixed any bugs found along the way.

Now we can finally add leaderboards(so you can race to the top against other players), achievements, and an arcade mode where every operator will be able to catch their breath and relax a bit.

=====🔧 The Reset 🔧====

Leaving Early Access means we need to clear some things so that all players can start this title all over at the same time. To put it simply: all progress will be wiped - progress in missions and discovered forklifts and warehouses. Without it, we wouldn't be able to roll out the full update - which affects much of the game code.

We know that not everyone will accept such a message with a smile, but it is necessary for the achievements and leaderboards to work properly (out of many things). In return, however, you get a finished, polished, extensive COMPLETE game. We tried to find workarounds but we would risk the game stability and data corruption with Steam AP. We hope it will not prevent you from continuing to enjoy being the Best Forklift Operator.

=====🔧 The Hack 🔧====

Life hack alert: However! The amount of money you have on your account in the Early Access version will be transferred to version 1.00, so if you want to make it easier to start the premiere edition of the game, we suggest selling all forklifts before the update.

+We fixed a couple of minor bugs and one major one tat could lead to erasing default settings for keybindings

~Gamedust

▁ ▂ ▄ ▅ ▆ ▇ █ 💠𝘾𝙃𝙀𝘾𝙆 𝙐𝙎 𝙊𝙐𝙏💠 █ ▇ ▆ ▅ ▄ ▂ ▁

💬【𝙳𝙸𝚂𝙲𝙾𝚁𝙳】https://discord.gg/UjeUv7JERx

📰【𝙵𝙰𝙲𝙴𝙱𝙾𝙾𝙺】https://www.facebook.com/Gamedust

🦆【𝚃𝚆𝙸𝚃𝚃𝙴𝚁】https://twitter.com/GamedustTT

🕹️【𝚂𝚃𝙴𝙰𝙼】https://store.steampowered.com/dev/GameDust

🎞️【𝚈𝙾𝚄𝚃𝚄𝙱𝙴】https://www.youtube.com/c/Gamedust

📷【𝙸𝙽𝚂𝚃𝙰𝙶𝚁𝙰𝙼】https://www.instagram.com/gamedust_studio/