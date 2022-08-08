 Skip to content

Deadwater Saloon Prologue update for 8 August 2022

Update Notes - August 8, 2022

Build 9274395 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New updates for today.

  • Option to invert middle mouse-button for camera control
  • Top floor can now be placed more seamlessly (full version of game)
  • When building an item, the rotation will be stored from the last item you set down
  • Option exist to pay townfolk to be your friend
  • Trapper and first house is built sooner in town (within the first hour or so of in-game time)
  • Increased other business revenue significantly
  • Attributes cannot be assigned past 80 on the new game start screen
  • Lighting shaders of vultures fixed so they no longer glow at night
  • Wall items like pictures and animal heads now outline when building or editing them

Thanks!

