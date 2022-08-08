Update Notes - August 8, 2022

New updates for today.
- Option to invert middle mouse-button for camera control
- Top floor can now be placed more seamlessly (full version of game)
- When building an item, the rotation will be stored from the last item you set down
- Option exist to pay townfolk to be your friend
- Trapper and first house is built sooner in town (within the first hour or so of in-game time)
- Increased other business revenue significantly
- Attributes cannot be assigned past 80 on the new game start screen
- Lighting shaders of vultures fixed so they no longer glow at night
- Wall items like pictures and animal heads now outline when building or editing them
Thanks!
Changed files in this update