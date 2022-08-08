Version 1.0.3 update informations

Story and plot:

● Fixed the problem that the quest description of the quest "Traveler Heggie" was unclear.

● Fixed an issue where the bonfire could be used to save during the battle of the mission "Traveler Heggie".

● Fixed the issue that the Moonlight Bear Clan event in the west of the Sea of ​​Trees was not properly closed after the story related to Pochitli.

● Fixed an issue where the player would get stuck if the player was attacked by Mr. Nimble.

● Fixed an issue where NPCs would disappear abnormally if the player died in battle against with Nidhogg.

Systems and Mechanisms:

● The save and read file field has been increased to 10 spaces, and the last save mark will be displayed.

● Player can save by bed in Rui's room.

● Adjusted the appear rate of some collected items.

● Fixed the problem of abnormal material consumption when cooking items.

● Fixed the problem that the incorrect limited count of the items that can be sold on shelf after upgrading.

● Fixed the time when Traveler's lantern can be used.

Interface and display:

● Added the display of current experience value of theory level in "Life Book".

● Adjust the messages of recipes learned is now displayed on the left.

● Fixed the problem that UI was not updated and closed normally after upgraded.

● Fixed some wrong description texts in Eira's notes.

● Fixed the wrong message of cards equipped in the "Vientiane Ring" in "Life Book".