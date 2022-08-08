 Skip to content

Eira update for 8 August 2022

Version 1.0.3 update informations

Share · View all patches · Build 9274375 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.0.3 version update:

Story and plot:

● Fixed the problem that the quest description of the quest "Traveler Heggie" was unclear.
● Fixed an issue where the bonfire could be used to save during the battle of the mission "Traveler Heggie".
● Fixed the issue that the Moonlight Bear Clan event in the west of the Sea of ​​Trees was not properly closed after the story related to Pochitli.
● Fixed an issue where the player would get stuck if the player was attacked by Mr. Nimble.
● Fixed an issue where NPCs would disappear abnormally if the player died in battle against with Nidhogg.

Systems and Mechanisms:

● The save and read file field has been increased to 10 spaces, and the last save mark will be displayed.
● Player can save by bed in Rui's room.
● Adjusted the appear rate of some collected items.
● Fixed the problem of abnormal material consumption when cooking items.
● Fixed the problem that the incorrect limited count of the items that can be sold on shelf after upgrading.
● Fixed the time when Traveler's lantern can be used.

Interface and display:

● Added the display of current experience value of theory level in "Life Book".
● Adjust the messages of recipes learned is now displayed on the left.
● Fixed the problem that UI was not updated and closed normally after upgraded.
● Fixed some wrong description texts in Eira's notes.
● Fixed the wrong message of cards equipped in the "Vientiane Ring" in "Life Book".

