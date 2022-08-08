Small Update - 1.0.12f1

Share · View all patches · Build 9274267 · Last edited 8 August 2022 – 14:19:12 UTC by Wendy

Good morning everyone! Today, we are pushing a small update to fix a couple critical bugs. Here are the notes:

Features

Maker: Any controller button can now be pressed to close notifications

Bug Fixes

Game: Fixed Endless, Gem Hunt, and Arcade modes not transitioning to the Gem Chest

Maker: Fixed tall Thumbnails overlapping the Open Level button

This update applies to both Lifetime Pass and Free Admission players. Please make sure to download this update for the smoothest possible experience.

Thank you for playing and have fun!

- Danny