Small Update - 1.0.12f1

Good morning everyone! Today, we are pushing a small update to fix a couple critical bugs. Here are the notes:
Features
- Maker: Any controller button can now be pressed to close notifications
Bug Fixes
- Game: Fixed Endless, Gem Hunt, and Arcade modes not transitioning to the Gem Chest
- Maker: Fixed tall Thumbnails overlapping the Open Level button
This update applies to both Lifetime Pass and Free Admission players. Please make sure to download this update for the smoothest possible experience.
Thank you for playing and have fun!
- Danny
Changed files in this update