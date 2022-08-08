GearHead Caramel v0.920: Bear Bastard's Mecha Camp

The latest release of GearHead Caramel adds a new tutorial- Bear Bastard's Mecha Camp. Learn everything you need to know about the game (mostly) from one of Earth's most notorious bandits (reformed, mostly). It's a short, fun adventure that walks you through all of the controls for exploration and combat. Plus, you get to spend the night in a wooden cabin on the edge of the dead zone. A cabin that may be infested with rats. Or worse. A good time will be had by all.

This release also adds jumping- mecha with jump jets can now use them to instantly leap over terrain. In addition, mecha designs that were jump-capable in previous GearHead games have been updated so they are jump-capable now. Note that this change is not retroactively applied to mecha you already own; you might want to hold onto those old versions, they may become collector's items.

In addition to the above there are a couple of minor bug fixes and enhancements. Try it out and let me know what you think.