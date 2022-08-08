 Skip to content

Construction Simulator update for 8 August 2022

Construction Simulator | Gamescom 2022

Did you know that you will get the unique opportunity to play Construction Simulator at this year’s Gamescom in Cologne/Germany? Visit us at our astragon Entertainment booth in Hall 7 / B-040!

We are already looking forward to meet you in Cologne!

