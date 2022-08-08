Update 0.12 - New event type: Football

Hey there everyone, here is update 0.12!

This update brings a new event type: Football! (Or soccer if you prefer)

I think everyone knows the rules for this game, so I will just skip to the part that is different. You can have 10 vehicles on the field at the same time, the cool part is that you can set any number of vehicles for each team: 5 x 5, 1 x 9, 2 x 2, 2 x 8 etc etc etc. I think this makes room for some very challenging scenarios!

Among the other fixes and improvements, one I think is very nice is the new possibility to change the camera angle in the default view:

Next update, the new event type will be Demolition!

CHANGELOG

Added: Football!

Added: OPTIONS MENU now accessible from the PAUSE MENU.

Added: you can now set the BEHIND THE VEHICLE CAMERA ANGLE (OPTIONS menu, GAMEPLAY settings).

(OPTIONS menu, GAMEPLAY settings). Change: some menus now work better with keyboard/controller navigation. Now you press UP/DOWN to navigate through options (event time for example), and press LEFT/RIGHT to change the value. Some fields accept mouse wheel scrolling to change the value too.

some menus now work better with keyboard/controller navigation. Now you press UP/DOWN to navigate through options (event time for example), and press LEFT/RIGHT to change the value. Some fields accept mouse wheel scrolling to change the value too. Change: improved visuals for the Red Rover Arena areas (the ground painting).

improved visuals for the Red Rover Arena areas (the ground painting). Fix: previously, if you selected a color for your vehicle, the next time you got to the VEHICLE SELECTION menu, the vehicle on the garage would still be blue. And even if you didn’t change the color, when playing, the color would be the correct one (the one you choose on the last event). Now the vehicle in the garage will be the last color you selected.

previously, if you selected a color for your vehicle, the next time you got to the VEHICLE SELECTION menu, the vehicle on the garage would still be blue. And even if you didn’t change the color, when playing, the color would be the correct one (the one you choose on the last event). Now the vehicle in the garage will be the last color you selected. Fix: if the option SHOW SPECIAL FUNCTIONS HINT (GRAPHICS settings) is ON and one of the computer vehicles is the Master Loader, the Master Loader controls hint would always be on screen, even if the player(s) did not select the Master Loader.

GAME PLAN