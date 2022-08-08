 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 8 August 2022

Patch v1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9273925 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//misc

  • Added a Font type setting (on by default). When on it replaces the normal pixel font with a x2 resolution version.
  • The Status Screen now stacks duplicate minions/relics, showing a little number if you have more than one.
  • Added an extra option to the Light Mode setting that increases the brightness a touch more.
  • When casting a super spell you now need to let go of the Spell button in order to cast another (so you don't accidentally cast multiple super spells).
  • Tweaked the Vampire's Blood Invigoration meta speed reduction (threshold now starts at 33% health).
  • Changed the hero's Bootiful Chest level 3 meta to just offer coins for each second you survive (the previous perk was easily abusable).
  • When the Bottled Fairy is used it now gives invincibility frames and has a visual/audio effect.
  • Reduced the benefit of having two Bernard's Watches.

//Endless Skirmishes

  • Tweaked the formula for how many enemies appear. A bit more enemies come at you at the beginning but the ramping up is a bit slower.
  • Increased the spawn rate of champions (so the Deamologist doesn't have all the deamon fun).
  • Treasure chests open 50% faster.
  • Added a chance enemies won't drop a bone with chance increasing the longer the run (starts at the 4 minute mark).
  • Bernard's Watch now has less effect the longer the run.

//bug fixes

  • The Colossal Tooth relic was allowing you to raise giant type minis even without the needed minions.
  • Clashful Cards: You could start with cards you don't already own.
  • Clashful Cards: You could wrongly place a card in the bottom left off-table.
  • Fixed a graphical glitch on the game over screen (minion bubble sprites were appearing the top left).

