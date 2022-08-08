 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Faraway update for 8 August 2022

Faraway Update 1.2.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9273851 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

*Quotes To Motivate Player

*Graphics (Like a TV in the Abandoned House)

*THE GAME IS NOW 0.3% EASIER!!!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2058061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link