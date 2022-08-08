 Skip to content

Desktopia: A Desktop Village Simulator update for 8 August 2022

Prayers: Another way to spend that sweet gratitude!

Share · View all patches · Build 9273754 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW:

Prayers: A new way to spend gratitude: (accessible through Festival Menu)

  • Pray for magical shields for you and your soldiers
  • Summon a mighty elemental to help in battles.
  • Call forth Divine Light to cheer your villagers and banish dark weather.

Added a reset button to the main menu which will delete all your saves and reset the game.

FIXED:

  • A bug causing fires very occasionally not removing from map after being put out.
  • A small error in ranged combat causing some hits not to register.

BALANCES:

  • Fixed inconsistencies in the Stronghold Bosses Health
  • Increased damage of Plastic troopers by 5%

ENGINE:

  • Upgraded NW.JS to 0.67

