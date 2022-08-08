Prayers: Another way to spend that sweet gratitude!

NEW:
Prayers: A new way to spend gratitude: (accessible through Festival Menu)
- Pray for magical shields for you and your soldiers
- Summon a mighty elemental to help in battles.
- Call forth Divine Light to cheer your villagers and banish dark weather.
Added a reset button to the main menu which will delete all your saves and reset the game.
FIXED:
- A bug causing fires very occasionally not removing from map after being put out.
- A small error in ranged combat causing some hits not to register.
BALANCES:
- Fixed inconsistencies in the Stronghold Bosses Health
- Increased damage of Plastic troopers by 5%
ENGINE:
- Upgraded NW.JS to 0.67
