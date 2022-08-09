Cyberpunk & Sci-Fi Update is now Live!

Adjust your thrusters and recalibrate your cybernetic implants: Cyberpunk & Sci-Fi have touched down at TaleSpire.



(Thanks to Istallri[1][2] and Scarnor for providing slabs for the video)

With over 650 assets across tiles, props, and creatures, this is the first foray beyond the fantasy sets, and we are thrilled to finally be bringing it to you.

That said, we will continue to expand on all our asset packs as we progress towards our V1 release.

Snuck in with this release are a few other features:

You can now switch the region your campaigns are hosted in.

Boards deleted in the past week can be recovered

Unique-creatures can now be deleted

You can use the unique-creature panel to jump to the board and location of any unique-creature.

A huge thanks also goes to our community, who have been helping us get here through testing and feedback. You rock!

And now, it's over to you. Whether corporate megalith or back-alley bar, scrappy mining vessel or starcruiser, we can't wait to see what you create!

BUILD-ID: 9273624 - Download Size: 1.6 GB