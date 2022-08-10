 Skip to content

Die drei ??? und der Riesenkrake update for 10 August 2022

What´s New Version 1.2

Build 9273596 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • German language only –
    Now you can expect less destructive seagulls on the balloon ride and the octopus is easier to deal with. In addition, you can now skip these two games and the flummy catch. After a few small fixes and even more helpful tips in Bob's archive, nothing will stand in the way of your investigations.

