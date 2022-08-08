New Lobby Scene and Performance Upgrade

Dear TD strategists,

In this new version, we've upgraded our in-scene interaction and performance optimization, which we hope will enhance the fun and interactive experience for players in the game!

Full Patch Notes

⚔️ The game has a new entry LOBBY, our “Adventurer’s Cabin” welcomes all players to explore the world of TowerDefender

⚔️ Gloves Upgrade: you may now unleash the supreme power of heroes with Iron Man's gloves

⚔️ Add the upgrade effect of minions in the Roguelike gameplay, now you can observe the form of upgraded minions up close

⚔️ Add the art effect of the connection between towers

⚔️ Add tower information bar, you can see the various attributes of different towers after the upgrade

⚔️ Newly introduced "Game Handbook", helping you to learn more information about Tower Defender

As we are constantly improving and updating our product, any advice from you is most valuable to us. We welcome you to join our Discord and talk to us. We will regularly gift free Steam Keys, organizing votes, and events. Meanwhile, the new images of our heroes and their cooler skills will be coming soon, please follow us and pay close attention to our future updates!