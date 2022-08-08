0.8.0.7 Hotfix - Fatigue Fix

- Fixed the mistake in the Fatigue formula causing weapon/utility skills to generate several times more Fatigue than intended.
- "Seal of Power" now correctly applies its effect when casting spells.
- Fixed the inability to turn in "Odar's Thugs" quest.
- Fatigue gain from using abilities is reduced to 1.5% / 2.5% of ability's energy cost for skills and spells respectively (2% / 3% before)
- Fixed the inability to turn in Witch Hat, Witch Staff and morions to l'Owcrey.
- "For Whom The Bell Tolls" now has greatly increased cooldown and reduced Sanity loss.
- "Unholy Anthems" generate less noise now.
- Fixed the bug causing locations to play wrong music themes.
- Reduced the value of "Onslaught" Energy Burn.
Changed files in this update