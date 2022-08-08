 Skip to content

Stoneshard update for 8 August 2022

0.8.0.7 Hotfix - Fatigue Fix

Stoneshard update for 8 August 2022

0.8.0.7 Hotfix - Fatigue Fix

Build 9273552

- Fixed the mistake in the Fatigue formula causing weapon/utility skills to generate several times more Fatigue than intended.

  • "Seal of Power" now correctly applies its effect when casting spells.
  • Fixed the inability to turn in "Odar's Thugs" quest.
  • Fatigue gain from using abilities is reduced to 1.5% / 2.5% of ability's energy cost for skills and spells respectively (2% / 3% before)
  • Fixed the inability to turn in Witch Hat, Witch Staff and morions to l'Owcrey.
  • "For Whom The Bell Tolls" now has greatly increased cooldown and reduced Sanity loss.
  • "Unholy Anthems" generate less noise now.
  • Fixed the bug causing locations to play wrong music themes.
  • Reduced the value of "Onslaught" Energy Burn.

