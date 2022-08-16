Update 35 Patch 2 - bugfixes

UPDATE 35 PATCH 2
Date: 16-08-2022
Version: 1.5.8595
This is a small update with several bug fixes, which was reported by our users.
The auto shifting had some problem due to a bug / bad configuration during street races. This also affected how AI was preforms at street races.
Also, users reported that it was not possible to create new custom box in the garage since U35.
- fixed new box creation in garage
- fixed autoshifting problems in streetrace
- tweaked AI pathfinding in streetraces
- fixed Wanja rear clipping when box attached
Changed files in this update