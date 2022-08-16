 Skip to content

Revhead update for 16 August 2022

Update 35 Patch 2 - bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9273524

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UPDATE 35 PATCH 2

Date: 16-08-2022

Version: 1.5.8595

This is a small update with several bug fixes, which was reported by our users.
The auto shifting had some problem due to a bug / bad configuration during street races. This also affected how AI was preforms at street races.

Also, users reported that it was not possible to create new custom box in the garage since U35.

  • fixed new box creation in garage
  • fixed autoshifting problems in streetrace
  • tweaked AI pathfinding in streetraces
  • fixed Wanja rear clipping when box attached

