fpsVR - 1.25

Share · View all patches · Build 9273490 · Last edited 8 August 2022 – 12:06:07 UTC by Wendy

The fpsVR has been updated with the following changes:

Common:

Added support for displaying CPU temperatures: Intel 12XXX mobiles CPU with prefix H and HK.

Added support for displaying CPU temperatures: Intel 13XXX desktop CPU (preliminary support based on available information).

Steam may ask you for elevated rights to complete the installation of this update, when you launch fpsVR first time after this update (In order to update the processor temperature polling service)

Oculus/Meta:

Added experimental support for displaying controller battery levels for Quest 1/2, Rift CV1/S, and headset battery levels for Quest 1/2. Tested on Quest 2 only. Please leave comments on how this feature works for you.

Important notes: Batteries charge information is not available when using VD or ALVR Sometimes the Oculus service "forgets" to update battery data. This probably happens after the headset wakes up from sleep mode. And the display of charges may stop updating in the Oculus software for a while. fpsVR in this case, 5 minutes after the absence of new data, it will show the value of the headset charge equal to "--".



In the image below, you can see the overlay variations that support displaying controllers and headset charges.

