● Android version is now compatible with Cloud saving
● Currency cheating has been removed
● Having all star upgrades flashes the Star upgrade menu still
● Bug fixes for Shuriken Vortex
● "Effective Idler" achievement requirement nerfed from 72 hours to 48 hours
Tap Ninja update for 8 August 2022
Tap Ninja v3.1.5 is live!
