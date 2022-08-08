 Skip to content

Tap Ninja update for 8 August 2022

Tap Ninja v3.1.5 is live!

Tap Ninja v3.1.5 · Last edited 8 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

● Android version is now compatible with Cloud saving
● Currency cheating has been removed
● Having all star upgrades flashes the Star upgrade menu still
● Bug fixes for Shuriken Vortex
● "Effective Idler" achievement requirement nerfed from 72 hours to 48 hours

