SMALL INVENTORY PATCH

This small patch fixes a couple of bugs in the new inventory code. I've also taken the opportunity to make further improvements to it.
Changelog:
IMPROVEMENTS
- When you mouse over an equipped weapon in the inventory panel it also shows its damage and combat attribute.
- When you mouse over an equipped spell, the inventory now also shows you its data.
- The inventory code now makes sure to correctly clear the data displayed when the mouse leaves the object.
ADDED
- Added description of a future new story.
BUGSFIXES
- Fixed a bug where changing the weapon could not correctly display the damage it does when hovering the mouse over it in the inventory.
- Fixed a bug that directed the player to the wrong page when using the lockpick to get to the goblin king's tower ('The Labyrinth' story).
- Fixed a small bug where the name of the equipped weapon could rarely be displayed in the inventory without any interaction with the weapon.
Changed files in this update