 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heroes of Book & Paper update for 8 August 2022

SMALL INVENTORY PATCH

Share · View all patches · Build 9273381 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This small patch fixes a couple of bugs in the new inventory code. I've also taken the opportunity to make further improvements to it.

Changelog:

IMPROVEMENTS

  • When you mouse over an equipped weapon in the inventory panel it also shows its damage and combat attribute.
  • When you mouse over an equipped spell, the inventory now also shows you its data.
  • The inventory code now makes sure to correctly clear the data displayed when the mouse leaves the object.

ADDED

  • Added description of a future new story.

BUGSFIXES

  • Fixed a bug where changing the weapon could not correctly display the damage it does when hovering the mouse over it in the inventory.
  • Fixed a bug that directed the player to the wrong page when using the lockpick to get to the goblin king's tower ('The Labyrinth' story).
  • Fixed a small bug where the name of the equipped weapon could rarely be displayed in the inventory without any interaction with the weapon.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1766351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link