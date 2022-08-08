Discovery Scanner - 08/08/2022

Greetings Commanders!

Rumour has it a certain superweapon is due to fire this week, so let's keep things snappy and give you a quick overview of all the relevant information you may have missed!

Update 13 arrives on Tuesday 9th August 2022, and brings with it the finale of the Azimuth Saga! Salvation is in the final stages of preparation for his Proteus Wave device, and all eyes are on HIP 22460. If you haven't made your way there yet, time is running out!

Here's the release schedule for the update, we'll let you know if things change:

As mentioned in the above schedule, the patch notes are due to be deployed way before the update goes live, giving you enough time to grab a drink and read through the long list of changes whilst you wait for the servers to come back online.

Whether you're a fan of Salvation or not, if you're in the area, you should definitely make your way to HIP 22460 as this is a moment that will go down in the history of Elite Dangerous, and wouldn't it be great to say you were there?