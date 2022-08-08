Alpha version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v0.85.301.127

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.

If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to Alpha version as describe below.

New features:

Recommend staff number is now colored in the structure panel for better visual comprehension, there are also changes on the very numbers.

Work load module now has a optimized logic for judgement.

Images in the help text is renewed to match the changes.

Saplings are removed from Help-Illustration panel.

Saplings are removed from Town Detail-Seeds and livestock panel.

Goof-off Hero will no longer grant any health or happiness bonuses.

Fewer Starting Tech points （5 to 3）

Bugfixes：

Tiles can no longer be added to warehouses placed in the mountains.

Recipe anisette in the winery is now able to be produced properly.

Silver coin consumption of Decorations will no longer overflow the boxes.

Older version exclusive items are now removed from Town Detail-Production Overview, while fuzzy query is now available for searching panel.

Special structure---Rubik's cube will now give correct rewards.

Guides of switching to Alpha version：

Switching Method

Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY , select Properties - BETAS , and choose the game version you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)



In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible. We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.

In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.

Contact us:

Discord - Join our community Discord

Steam community - Join Steam community