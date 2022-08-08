Updated August 8, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9273210 · Last edited 8 August 2022 – 10:39:25 UTC by Wendy

The contents of this update are as follows:

Completely repair the bug at the entrance and exit of the cave in the cave of light. In the "difficulty controller" of Hell difficulty, the ultimate difficulty of "Infernal purgatory" is added, which is specially for hard core players who like to challenge the limit to play

I don't recommend trying at home.

Note: if there is a difficulty error after the update, please adjust the difficulty controller to "normal" to restore, and then select the difficulty suitable for you.