Patch 1.2.2 is up now

Adjustments
- Optimized performance on all maps
- Optimized the chains that appear at the end of the exorcism
- Reduced the max range of the cartomancer's detector talisman
- Improved the way bug reports are sent to allow for quicker bugfixing in the future (especially for people getting random disconnects)
- Added a keybinding for suicide (helpful in case of game-breaking bugs)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where in some cases the mission failed when someone left midway through
- Fixed a bug that made it impossible for dead players to read books
- Fixed a bug that stopped the shusher's souls from guiding players
- Fixed the collider of the bin in Eastwood House bathroom
- Fixed a bug where the mannequin could get bugged at the beginning of a game and never attack at all
- Fixed typos in some texts
- Fixed the fridge that was being culled too early
- Fixed ghost notes not having a back side
- Fixed a bug that made it impossible to adjust FOV while dead
