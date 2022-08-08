 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Remnant Records update for 8 August 2022

Patch 1.2.2 is up now

Share · View all patches · Build 9273205 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjustments

  • Optimized performance on all maps
  • Optimized the chains that appear at the end of the exorcism
  • Reduced the max range of the cartomancer's detector talisman
  • Improved the way bug reports are sent to allow for quicker bugfixing in the future (especially for people getting random disconnects)
  • Added a keybinding for suicide (helpful in case of game-breaking bugs)

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where in some cases the mission failed when someone left midway through
  • Fixed a bug that made it impossible for dead players to read books
  • Fixed a bug that stopped the shusher's souls from guiding players
  • Fixed the collider of the bin in Eastwood House bathroom
  • Fixed a bug where the mannequin could get bugged at the beginning of a game and never attack at all
  • Fixed typos in some texts
  • Fixed the fridge that was being culled too early
  • Fixed ghost notes not having a back side
  • Fixed a bug that made it impossible to adjust FOV while dead

Changed files in this update

Depot 1916311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link