Underwater World - Idle Desktop Colony Building Simulator update for 8 August 2022

GREAT OPTIMIZATION IMPROVEMENT AND FULL SCREEN GAME MODE!

8 August 2022

Hello Underwater Colonizers!

I am pleased to announce the latest update which introduces 2 very significant changes:

    • optimization improvement - now the game uses 50% GPU less
    • added 3 modes of turning on the game-
    • game mode as wallpaper
    • full screen game mode in a window
    • game mode in the resizable with border window

The game will ask us at the start what version we want, we can save the change, and if we do not like it, we have the option to change to another in the settings.

We hope you enjoy our efforts!

Have fun!

