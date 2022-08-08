Fixed : Improved the game performance with a huge amount of Ability Point while auto rebirthing
Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos
Added : Japanese/Portuguese texts
Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 8 August 2022
IEH2 [ver. 1.1.6.5] Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixed : Improved the game performance with a huge amount of Ability Point while auto rebirthing
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update