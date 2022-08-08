 Skip to content

Scrapping Simulator update for 8 August 2022

v0.30.6 Patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update v0.30.6 Is Live!

Patch notes:

  • Added a Bug Box Collector to the underside of the Furnace Bricks, to avoid any objects getting stuck when Purchasing the Furnace objects.

  • Removed the Beaker Bug Box collider.

  • Made it so if the Audio Sliders are set to 0% they completely mute the respective audio.

  • Fixed certain Inner Component Animations not playing correctly.

  • Fixed the XP Bars not Updating their values Correctly when leaving the 'Skills' Tab open.

  • Added the Ability to Rotate Objects while disassembling by pressing [Z]/[C] as well as being able to Zoom in and out with the [-]/[+] Keys.

  • Fixed the bug where after maxing out a Perk tree would make it so Loading would become stuck at 17%

  • Reworked the new Carrying Method remove the ability to levitate with Objects.

  • Along with this new addition to the Carrying Method which seems quite stable at the moment, I have completely removed the Carrying Look down limits for all objects, besides the default limits that avoid the camera from doing full flips.

