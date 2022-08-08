v0.30.6 Patch

Update v0.30.6 Is Live!

Added a Bug Box Collector to the underside of the Furnace Bricks, to avoid any objects getting stuck when Purchasing the Furnace objects.

Removed the Beaker Bug Box collider.

Made it so if the Audio Sliders are set to 0% they completely mute the respective audio.

Fixed certain Inner Component Animations not playing correctly.

Fixed the XP Bars not Updating their values Correctly when leaving the 'Skills' Tab open.

Added the Ability to Rotate Objects while disassembling by pressing [Z]/[C] as well as being able to Zoom in and out with the [-]/[+] Keys.

Fixed the bug where after maxing out a Perk tree would make it so Loading would become stuck at 17%

Reworked the new Carrying Method remove the ability to levitate with Objects.