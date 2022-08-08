 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alexey's Winter update for 8 August 2022

View hotspots option

Share · View all patches · Build 9272979 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-As requested by many user, there now is a possibility to view all hotspots (however to me it seems to make the game a lot easier and takes some challenge away).
From this version on (B203) In order to do that - simply press space button

-Bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1558731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link