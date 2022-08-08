Update 1.02

- fixed a possible performance leak for low end PCs, some reported crashing in the main menu after a while(med to high end pc don't have this problem). Will continue to optimize with each update.
- fixed a bug with now stockpile showing too many piles of resources
- fixed a bug with survival save being lost even if the game wasn't properly closed from the main menu.
- fixed a bug with some scouts while at the village, they were shown as scouting on the map.
- improved combat, so villagers wont get and/or move to new targets and try to respect your current orders
- made the herbalist to bring the herbs gather more often to the Herbalist house.
