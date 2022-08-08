 Skip to content

Civitatem update for 8 August 2022

Update 1.02

Update 1.02

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed a possible performance leak for low end PCs, some reported crashing in the main menu after a while(med to high end pc don't have this problem). Will continue to optimize with each update.
  • fixed a bug with now stockpile showing too many piles of resources
  • fixed a bug with survival save being lost even if the game wasn't properly closed from the main menu.
  • fixed a bug with some scouts while at the village, they were shown as scouting on the map.
  • improved combat, so villagers wont get and/or move to new targets and try to respect your current orders
  • made the herbalist to bring the herbs gather more often to the Herbalist house.

Changed files in this update

Civitatem Content Depot 670821
