POSTAL 4: No Regerts - 'Stop! Hammer Time!' Update [1.0.8]

It’s a long time coming (and for that we sincerely apologize) but here is a massive content update for your enjoyment!

Before we go any further - this is not the promised upcoming first major performance update. We still have some kinks to work out with that, but we’re really close, and you won’t have long to wait for it. We did consider holding off this update a bit longer to incorporate the performance updates too - but some many of you are rightfully starting to get worried due to how long it’s been since the last update, so we wanted to put your mind at rest and prove we’re still hard at work.

With that out of the way, let's talk about some highlighted new features in this update. The headlining feature is not one, but TWO new weapons! The iconic Sledge hammer makes a return along side the all new 'Ass Mallet'! We also have Police reinforcements rappelling from helicopters! Until you shoot them down, that is. You can now buy permits that allow you to carry weapons with complete legal impunity!

Another focus of ours has been working on bringing back of some features from POSTAL 2 that were noticeably absent from POSTAL 4… such as hate groups! No longer will your violence against various factions have no consequences later in the game. Remember how in P2 it was possible to drop and piss on a doughnut, only to see a cop later pick it up and eat it, throwing up violently as a result? Well you can now do that in P4, too! We’ve also implemented the ability to play fetch with dogs using severed heads.

Oh, and we've reduced the size of the build by a further 5gbs for good measure.

This is a big update so there is a lot more to chew on, check out the full list below.

Again, our apologies for the delay in getting this update out as we restructured to work with a console porting studio in order to start on the major performance improvements, but with that all ironed out we can get back to a more frequent update schedule.

Helicopters! Another type of Police reinforcements will now start spawning from helicopters. They are also destructible!

Texts App! Hints and Game Tips will now be displayed and saved in its own app on your Phone!

Sledgehammer and Rubber Mallet!

Hate Groups!

As the Dude goes about his errands, he makes plenty of enemies along the way. Any Group he has offended will now recognize him and attack him in the open world. Watch out for xxxxxx

Improved Going POSTAL Challenges! You will now have an option to replay a challenge after completing it

Collectible Tiered Rewards! We’ve overhauled the system for earning rewards after collecting the doll collectibles. Now, after collecting 10/30/50 of each doll, the rewards will be redeemable in the new ‘REWARD’ vending machines as opposed to spawning in crates in Anu’s Inn

Police Station confiscation mechanic! After getting arrested, your stuff will now get confiscated by Police. You’ll need to retrieve your possessions from the security rooms

Random chance for Dogs to pee!

Vending Machine improvements! Current number of items / ammo will be shown on the screen as well as the max inventory capacity

‘Max Capacity’ marker for pickups! An indicator will appear over pickups that will let you know you’ve reached the max capacity

More clothing variations for NPCs!

Inventory upgrades! You will now be able to purchase two backpacks in Vending Machines. One will double your inventory space, the second will remove the space limitation completely

New Animals! Cows, Sheep, Chickens, Goats and Pigs will now appear in certain areas of Edensin

NPCs grabbing pickups off the ground!

Very Hard difficulty setting!

Pissing blood when you get shot in the dick while urinating!

Donut pickup! Just like in P2, you will be able to pee on one and have an unfortunate NPC pick one up and eat it. Ew

Reworked Doll collectibles! You will now have an option to sell the collected dolls at vendor stands spread throughout the maps

Nitro Upgrade for Scooters in Scooter Stations! For an extra fee, you will be able to purchase a Nitro add-on for your scooter. You can also buy a Nitro item which is a bit more expensive but will give you an option to use it on any bystander Scooter you might have rudely stolen or just any you find laying around

New vehicle models! We replaced the old car meshes with new, better looking models





Working fireworks stand next to the Polling Station!

Max Capacity indicator! It will appear over pickups that you can’t pick up due to the capacity limit being reached on that particular item

Beret hat for Wipe Militants to better differentiate them between regular NPCs!

Three new Going POSTAL Challenges! ‘Crypto Hater’ challenge in Riverside, ‘Scoot Scoot Motherfuckers’ challenge in the Prison tile and ’Elite Sniper’ in the Mexico side

Dynamic animation system that controls the animations of the face depending on the sound! This will make the NPCs look less doll-like and more expressive

Animal crowds (Rats, Cockroaches) to various areas in the game. You will notice rats and cockroaches spawn in bunches mostly in dirty / unkempt places

Playing fetch with dogs! Now, you can use NPCs heads to have some fun with dogs

Per-day dynamic bystander weapon spawn system! As each day passes, more bystanders will have weapons

Permits! You can now buy certain permits which will grant you extra conveniences, primarily when open carrying weapons in front of others. These are permanent status boosts that remain in effect until the end of the game. Note that using these weapons improperly will still incur the wrath of the law!

Extremely Small Weapons Permit - Lets you flop your dick around with complete legal impunity!

Small Side Arms Permit – Allows the player to open carry weapons like the Pistol and Revolver without worry of alarming fellow citizens or getting arrested by law enforcement.

Large Weapons Permit – Allows the player to open carry weapons like the Shotgun, Machine Gun, AK-47, and Hunting Rifle.

Heavy Weapons Permit – Allows the player to open carry weapons like the Rocket Launcher.

Exotic Weapons Permit – Allows the player to carry the really odd stuff with impunity.

Reduced the overall size of the game on your harddrive by 5gb from the last update, and down 10gb since 1.0.

Spike boss fight. Added charge attack

Improved the Vitamin X kick sounds

Improved Prison errand: Level design changes, new tutorial section. Added pawns to fight in the Prisons Central Hub after the first 2 lockdown codes

NPCs will now react to all dead body parts

Updated Historic train textures

Improved the Flare Gun ammo pickup model

Visual and Gameplay improvements in Industrial tile

Added a Music Instrument store in Commercial tile

Going POSTAL Challenges and Doll Collectibles are now displayed on the side quest section of the Phone menu

Properly set up weapon and item orders in weapon and inventory wheels

Improved houses in Commercial tile around the cul-de-sac area

Delayed combat start added for Bosses which will prevent them from landing cheap shots after cutscenes

‘Mall Closed’ signs will only appear on Tuesday

Changed some camera angles during the Animal Catcher cutscene to account for the new Van model

Melee weapons now use an input queue system for swings and charging swings

Optimized plenty of textures

Improved Spray Paint speed

Polished up the Sniper and FOURnicator animations

Completing the Animal Catcher errand in a violent way will now spawn hostile dogs

Improved the Police Station building exterior and interior in Mexico side

Improved Police Helmet model for higher level cops

Changed the Kevlar / SiC Armor icons in Vending Machines so that they don’t use the same icons as HUD

Added some railroad connections between tiles

Reduced the install size from ~32gb to ~25gb

MikeJ Estate audio reverb

Various items not having drop sounds

NPCs sometimes walking cross-legged on slopes

Bystanders falling out of the world sometimes during level loading

Homeowners getting stuck in an endless loop of reacting to the Dude home invader

Few assets missing textures

Janky terrain near the Fire Station

Clicking on some errands on Tuesday not creating the right path for you

Reverb staying the same as the mall reverb after exiting mall mission

Rampage hint disappearing too quickly

Broken severed hand in Tag Turf intro

Bad deformation to the dude's wrist during plago intro cutscene while wearing costumes with no sleeves

Pay Fine cutscene playing twice if getting the cutscene by going to jail

Various crashes

Broken Tomb Raiders, and other AI issues on exiting cutscenes

Subtitles not appearing during Zack Ward Dude playthroughs

Wrong subtitles appearing in certain cases

NPCs not following player on stairs in Wipe Compound and Prison

Some misaligned Shotgun third-person animations

NPCs sometimes panicking instantly during combat